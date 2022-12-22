In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:
Swisscom AG (SCMWY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Swisscom’s shares gained 11.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This integrated manufacturing solutions and components, products and repair company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Samina’s shares gained 31.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Owl Rock’s shares gained 2.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
