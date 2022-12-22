Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:

Swisscom AG (SCMWY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Swisscom’s shares gained 11.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This integrated manufacturing solutions and components, products and repair company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Samina’s shares gained 31.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Owl Rock’s shares gained 2.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

