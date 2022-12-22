Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES - Free Report) : This integrated equipment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Archer-Daniels-MidlandCompany (ADM - Free Report) : This agricultural commodities and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 3.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Hudson has a PEG ratio of 1.83 compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

