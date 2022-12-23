Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

LPL Financial (LPLA - Free Report) : This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

Rush Enterprises (RUSHA - Free Report) : This company which operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rush Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rush Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Rush Enterprises has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Rush Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Hudson Technologies (HDSN - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hudson Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) - free report >>

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) - free report >>

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail