Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:  

Par Pacific (PARR - Free Report) : This Houston, Texas-based company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CF Bankshares (CFBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides various banking products and services in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

CF Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.27 compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Virco Manufacturing (VIRC - Free Report) : This company that designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Virco Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

