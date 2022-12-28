In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:
Par Pacific (PARR - Free Report) : This Houston, Texas-based company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Par Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CF Bankshares (CFBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides various banking products and services in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.
CF Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.27 compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Virco Manufacturing (VIRC - Free Report) : This company that designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Virco Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.