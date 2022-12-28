Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:

AAR (AIR - Free Report) : This company that provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

AAR’s shares gained 22.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Klabin (KLBAY - Free Report) : This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Klabin’s shares gained 10.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) : This company which is amongst the world's largest diversified resource companies with operations across several continents with a market capitalization of around $221 billion, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited’s shares gained 27.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

aerospace