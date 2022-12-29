Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS - Free Report) : This company that provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) : This specialty metals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT - Free Report) : This operator of crude oil tankers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 144.4% over the last 60 days.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO - Free Report) : This company that provides a cloud-based learning management system for training has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


computers pharmaceuticals