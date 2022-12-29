We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS - Free Report) : This company that provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) : This specialty metals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT - Free Report) : This operator of crude oil tankers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 144.4% over the last 60 days.
Docebo Inc. (DCBO - Free Report) : This company that provides a cloud-based learning management system for training has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.