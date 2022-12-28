In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:
Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA’s shares gained 3.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX - Free Report) : This Texas - based bank holding company that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Third Coast Bancshares’s shares gained 5.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) : This Chicago - based company that provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
United Airlines’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
