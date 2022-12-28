Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

Murphy USA’s shares gained 3.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Murphy USA Inc. Price

Murphy USA Inc. Price

Murphy USA Inc. price | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX - Free Report) : This Texas - based bank holding company that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Third Coast Bancshares’s shares gained 5.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Price

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Price

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. price | Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Quote

United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) : This Chicago - based company that provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

United Airlines’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price

United Airlines Holdings Inc price | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) - free report >>

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy transportation