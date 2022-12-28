Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:  

Carter Bankshares (CARE - Free Report) : This Virginia-based bank holding company that provides various banking products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Carter Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.40 compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

ADT (ADT - Free Report) : This company which provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 200.0% over the last 60 days.

ADT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.86 compared with 37.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.60 compared with 17.22 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

