Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT - Free Report) : This operator of crude oil tankers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 144.4% over the last 60 days.

DHT’s shares gained 16.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

transportation