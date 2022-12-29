Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN - Free Report) : This refrigerant services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 1.95 compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

KnowBe4 has a PEG ratio of 2.08 compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

