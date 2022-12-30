We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:
Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR - Free Report) : This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days.
Immunocore’s shares gained 24.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Reinsurance Group’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vinci SA (VCISY - Free Report) : This company that operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Vinci’s shares gained 22.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
