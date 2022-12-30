Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR - Free Report) : This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Immunocore’s shares gained 24.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

Reinsurance Group’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

Vinci SA (VCISY - Free Report) : This company that operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Vinci SA Price and Consensus

Vinci SA Price and Consensus

Vinci SA price-consensus-chart | Vinci SA Quote

Vinci’s shares gained 22.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vinci SA Price

Vinci SA Price

Vinci SA price | Vinci SA Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) - free report >>

Vinci SA (VCISY) - free report >>

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) - free report >>

Published in

biotechnology finance