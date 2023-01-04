In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:
FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK - Free Report) : This business development company that invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.94%, compared with the industry average of 10.37%.
Swiss Re (SSREY - Free Report) : This company that provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.10%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%.
CRH (CRH - Free Report) : This company that manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
