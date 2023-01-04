Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK - Free Report) : This business development company that invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

FS KKR Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

FS KKR Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

FS KKR Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.94%, compared with the industry average of 10.37%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

FS KKR Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

FS KKR Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote

Swiss Re (SSREY - Free Report) : This company that provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Swiss Re Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swiss Re Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swiss Re Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swiss Re Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.10%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%.

Swiss Re Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Swiss Re Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Swiss Re Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Swiss Re Ltd. Quote

CRH (CRH - Free Report) : This company that manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12.9% over the last 60 days.

CRH PLC Price and Consensus

CRH PLC Price and Consensus

CRH PLC price-consensus-chart | CRH PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

CRH PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

CRH PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

CRH PLC dividend-yield-ttm | CRH PLC Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY) - free report >>

CRH PLC (CRH) - free report >>

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) - free report >>

Published in

construction dividend-stocks finance