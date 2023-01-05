In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) - free report >>
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) - free report >>
BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) - free report >>
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) - free report >>
BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) : This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
American Airlines Group Inc. Price and Consensus
American Airlines Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote
Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG - Free Report) : This company which is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP Price and Consensus
Dynagas LNG Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote
BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This leading banking and financial servicescompany which operates in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus
BNP Paribas SA price-consensus-chart | BNP Paribas SA Quote
Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) : This global healthcare company which is a leader in the worldwide diabetes market and alsoa key playerin hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, hormone replacement therapy and obesity, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Novo Nordisk AS Price and Consensus
Novo Nordisk AS price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk AS Quote
SAP (SAP - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest independent software vendors in the world and the leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
SAP SE Price and Consensus
SAP SE price-consensus-chart | SAP SE Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.