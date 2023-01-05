Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) : This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG - Free Report) : This company which is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This leading banking and financial servicescompany which operates in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) : This global healthcare company which is a leader in the worldwide diabetes market and alsoa key playerin hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, hormone replacement therapy and obesity, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

SAP (SAP - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest independent software vendors in the world and the leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


