Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) : This company's technologies and solutions for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems (BAESY - Free Report) : This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 day.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged goods company which is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX - Free Report) : This leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions company which delivers results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading UK-based food retailer with interests in financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


aerospace computers consumer-staples retail