We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) : This company's technologies and solutions for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Fair Isaac Corporation Price and Consensus
Fair Isaac Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fair Isaac Corporation Quote
Bae Systems (BAESY - Free Report) : This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 day.
Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus
Bae Systems PLC price-consensus-chart | Bae Systems PLC Quote
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged goods company which is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
CocaCola Europacific Partners Price and Consensus
CocaCola Europacific Partners price-consensus-chart | CocaCola Europacific Partners Quote
The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX - Free Report) : This leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions company which delivers results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Price and Consensus
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Quote
J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading UK-based food retailer with interests in financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus
J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.