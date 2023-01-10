Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

Oportun Financial (OPRT - Free Report) : This community development financial institution that provides financial services primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) : This automaker and a mobility provider which is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 day.

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Conagra Brands (CAG - Free Report) : This leading branded food company of North America which offers premium edible products, with refined focus on innovation, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) : This company which is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded convenience food products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


