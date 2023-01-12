We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Genmab (GMAB - Free Report) : This biotechnology company that specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 day.
Genmab AS Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Genmab AS Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Genmab AS Sponsored ADR Quote
OneSpaWorld (OSW - Free Report) : This company which is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Quote
ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC - Free Report) : This vertically integrated and energy services company that provides various products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
ProFrac Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
ProFrac Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | ProFrac Holding Corp. Quote
Everbridge (EVBG - Free Report) : This software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Everbridge, Inc. Price and Consensus
Everbridge, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Everbridge, Inc. Quote
MGIC Investment (MTG - Free Report) : This company thatprovides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.