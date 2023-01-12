Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Genmab (GMAB - Free Report) : This biotechnology company that specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 day.

Genmab AS Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Genmab AS Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Genmab AS Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Genmab AS Sponsored ADR Quote

OneSpaWorld (OSW - Free Report) : This company which is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Quote

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC - Free Report) : This vertically integrated and energy services company that provides various products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

ProFrac Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

ProFrac Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

ProFrac Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | ProFrac Holding Corp. Quote

Everbridge (EVBG - Free Report) : This software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Everbridge, Inc. Price and Consensus

Everbridge, Inc. Price and Consensus

Everbridge, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Everbridge, Inc. Quote

MGIC Investment (MTG - Free Report) : This company thatprovides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) - free report >>

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - free report >>

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) - free report >>

Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB) - free report >>

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) - free report >>

Published in

alt-energy computers consumer-discretionary insurance medical