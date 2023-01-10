We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:
Safe Bulkers (SB - Free Report) : This company which is international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Safe Bulkers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.06 compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Customers Bancorp (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.97 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Flexible Solutions International (FSI - Free Report) : This environmental technology company which focuses on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Flexible Solutions International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.57 compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
