Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 12th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 12th:
Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) : This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Core & Main has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Inter Parfums (IPAR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 1.99 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Scorpio Tankers (STNG - Free Report) : This Monaco-based company which is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Scorpio Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.12 compared with 0.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
