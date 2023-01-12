In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) - free report >>
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) - free report >>
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:
Navios Maritime Partners (NMM - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates dry cargo vessels is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.30 compared with 9.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) : This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus
Core & Main, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core & Main, Inc. Quote
Core & Main has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.85 compared with 23.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Core & Main, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Core & Main, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Core & Main, Inc. Quote
Primo Water (PRMW - Free Report) : This company which is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Primo Water Corporation Price and Consensus
Primo Water Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primo Water Corporation Quote
Primo Water has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.49 compared with 37.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Primo Water Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Primo Water Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Primo Water Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.