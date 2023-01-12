Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Richardson Electronics (RELL - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of Engineered Solutions, serving the RF, Wireless & Power Conversion, Electron Device, Security, and Display Systems markets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year  earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote

Richardson Electronics’s shares gained 18.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. price | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote

Axcelis Technologies’ shares gained 76.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote

JinkoSolar (JKS - Free Report) : This company which is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year  earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Price and Consensus

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Price and Consensus

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited price-consensus-chart | JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Quote

JinkoSolar’s shares gained 23.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Price

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Price

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited price | JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) - free report >>

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) - free report >>

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) - free report >>

Published in

alt-energy computers