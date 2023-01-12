In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:
Richardson Electronics (RELL - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of Engineered Solutions, serving the RF, Wireless & Power Conversion, Electron Device, Security, and Display Systems markets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Richardson Electronics’s shares gained 18.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Axcelis Technologies’ shares gained 76.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
JinkoSolar (JKS - Free Report) : This company which is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.
JinkoSolar’s shares gained 23.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
