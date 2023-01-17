In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This general trading company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Mitsui has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.29, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AXA SA (AXAHY - Free Report) : This banking and insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
AXA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.59, compared with 19.04 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ageas SA/NV (AGESY - Free Report) : This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Ageas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.44, compared with 17.98 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
