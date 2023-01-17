Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This general trading company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.29, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

AXA SA (AXAHY - Free Report) : This banking and insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

AXA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.59, compared with 19.04 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ageas SA/NV (AGESY - Free Report) : This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Ageas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.44, compared with 17.98 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


