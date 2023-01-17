In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) - free report >>
Lamb Weston (LW) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) - free report >>
Lamb Weston (LW) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:
Core & Main, Inc. (CNM - Free Report) : This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus
Core & Main, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core & Main, Inc. Quote
Core & Main has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Core & Main, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Core & Main, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Core & Main, Inc. Quote
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus
e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote
e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.76 compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
e.l.f. Beauty PEG Ratio (TTM)
e.l.f. Beauty peg-ratio-ttm | e.l.f. Beauty Quote
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Lamb Weston Price and Consensus
Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote
Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lamb Weston PEG Ratio (TTM)
Lamb Weston peg-ratio-ttm | Lamb Weston Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.