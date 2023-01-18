In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This operator of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Albertsons has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.98, compared with 19.04 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) : This seamless and welded steel tubular products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Tenaris has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.76, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This construction, mining, and utility equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Komatsu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.93, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.