Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This operator of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

Albertsons has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.98, compared with 19.04 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) : This seamless and welded steel tubular products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Tenaris S.A. Price and Consensus

Tenaris S.A. Price and Consensus

Tenaris S.A. price-consensus-chart | Tenaris S.A. Quote

Tenaris has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.76, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Tenaris S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tenaris S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tenaris S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Tenaris S.A. Quote

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This construction, mining, and utility equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

Komatsu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.93, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Komatsu Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Komatsu Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Komatsu Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) - free report >>

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) - free report >>

Tenaris S.A. (TS) - free report >>

Published in

construction