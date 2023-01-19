Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price and Consensus

Mid Penn Bancorp Price and Consensus

Mid Penn Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote

Mid Penn has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Mid Penn Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Mid Penn Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Mid Penn Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote

 

 

 

Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) : This food and beverage products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Campbell Soup Company Price and Consensus

Campbell Soup Company Price and Consensus

Campbell Soup Company price-consensus-chart | Campbell Soup Company Quote

Campbell Soup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.28, compared with 23.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Campbell Soup Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Campbell Soup Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Campbell Soup Company pe-ratio-ttm | Campbell Soup Company Quote

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) : This operator of online music entertainment platforms carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Quote

Tencent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.72, compared with 17.95 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Campbell Soup Company (CPB) - free report >>

Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) - free report >>

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) - free report >>

Published in

finance