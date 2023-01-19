We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Mid Penn has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) : This food and beverage products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Campbell Soup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.28, compared with 23.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) : This operator of online music entertainment platforms carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Tencent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.72, compared with 17.95 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
