Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.49, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score of A.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD - Free Report) : This frozen foods company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Nomad Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.94, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.85, compared with 18.70 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

