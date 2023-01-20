In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:
Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.
Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus
Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote
Associated British Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.49, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Associated British Foods PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Associated British Foods PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Associated British Foods PLC Quote
Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD - Free Report) : This frozen foods company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Nomad Foods Limited Price and Consensus
Nomad Foods Limited price-consensus-chart | Nomad Foods Limited Quote
Nomad Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.94, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Nomad Foods Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Nomad Foods Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Nomad Foods Limited Quote
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote
Richardson Electronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.85, compared with 18.70 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote
