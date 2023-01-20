Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions, and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer has a PEG ratio of 2.00 compared with 2.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 1.96 compared with 2.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

KnowBe4 has a PEG ratio of 1.61 compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

