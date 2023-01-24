Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:

Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This woodfiber-based renewable resources company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Sappi has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 2.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BAE Systems plc (BAESY - Free Report) : This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

BAE Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

