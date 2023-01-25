In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Eton’s shares gained 51.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Okta, Inc. (OKTA - Free Report) : This identity solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 62% over the last 60 days.
Okta’s shares gained 20.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of precious and base metal assets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Vizsla’s shares gained 11% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
