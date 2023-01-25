Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.36, compared with 18.08 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Deutsche Telekom AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG pe-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

 

 

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD - Free Report) : This frozen food company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Nomad Foods Limited Price and Consensus

Nomad Foods Limited Price and Consensus

Nomad Foods Limited price-consensus-chart | Nomad Foods Limited Quote

Nomad Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.20, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nomad Foods Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Nomad Foods Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Nomad Foods Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Nomad Foods Limited Quote

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1902.2% over the last 60 days.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

DoubleDown has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.37, compared with 18.08 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) - free report >>

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples