Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.36, compared with 18.08 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD - Free Report) : This frozen food company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Nomad Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.20, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1902.2% over the last 60 days.
DoubleDown has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.37, compared with 18.08 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
