Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS - Free Report) : This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG - Free Report) : This software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) : This software and cloud solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP - Free Report) : This clinical-stage immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.