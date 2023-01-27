Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS - Free Report) : This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG - Free Report) : This software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) : This software and cloud solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL - Free Report) : This company that engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP - Free Report) : This clinical-stage immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

computers utilities