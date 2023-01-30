Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Suzano (SUZ - Free Report) : This company which produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti (AU - Free Report) : This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days.

Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) : This Panama-based company that provides airline passenger and cargo services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

FS Bancorp (FSBW - Free Report) : This holding company that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.

United Rentals (URI - Free Report) : This company which is the largest equipment rental company in the world with an integrated network of 1,390 rental locations in United States, Canada and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

