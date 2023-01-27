Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX - Free Report) : This global financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

StoneX has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.78, compared with 19.12 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


