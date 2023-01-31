We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY - Free Report) : This integrated forest products company which produces magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) : This company which provides financial services and offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Impinj (PI - Free Report) : This company whichprovides referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 day.
Warrior Met Coal (HCC - Free Report) : This company which is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal and operates primarily in Alabama, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) : This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.