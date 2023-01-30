Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 30th:

KnowBe4 (KNBE - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of security awareness platform, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

KnowBe4 has a PEG ratio of 1.69 compared with 2.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) : This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) : This Oakland-based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.88 compared with 2.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

