Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:
Impinj (PI - Free Report) : This company which provides referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Impinj’s shares gained 8.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ameriprise Financial (AMP - Free Report) : This company which provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Ameriprise Financial’s shares gained 11.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY - Free Report) : This integrated forest products company which produces magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Stora Enso Oyj’s shares gained 11.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
