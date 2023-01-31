In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 31st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 31st:
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) : This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus
Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote
Archer Daniels Midland has a PEG ratio of 1.94 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Archer Daniels Midland Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Archer Daniels Midland Company peg-ratio-ttm | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote
Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) : This financial service holding company that provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Credicorp Ltd. Price and Consensus
Credicorp Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Credicorp Ltd. Quote
Credicorp has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Credicorp Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Credicorp Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Credicorp Ltd. Quote
Halliburton (HAL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, and engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Halliburton Company Price and Consensus
Halliburton Company price-consensus-chart | Halliburton Company Quote
Halliburton has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Halliburton Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Halliburton Company peg-ratio-ttm | Halliburton Company Quote
