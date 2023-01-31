Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 31st:

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) : This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus

Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

Archer Daniels Midland has a PEG ratio of 1.94 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Archer Daniels Midland Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Archer Daniels Midland Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Archer Daniels Midland Company peg-ratio-ttm | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) : This financial service holding company that provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Credicorp Ltd. Price and Consensus

Credicorp Ltd. Price and Consensus

Credicorp Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Credicorp Ltd. Quote

Credicorp has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Credicorp Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Credicorp Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Credicorp Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Credicorp Ltd. Quote

Halliburton (HAL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, and engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Halliburton Company Price and Consensus

Halliburton Company Price and Consensus

Halliburton Company price-consensus-chart | Halliburton Company Quote

Halliburton has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Halliburton Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Halliburton Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Halliburton Company peg-ratio-ttm | Halliburton Company Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Halliburton Company (HAL) - free report >>

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) - free report >>

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance oil-energy