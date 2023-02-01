In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 1st
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:
Arch Resources (ARCH - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest coal producers in the United States, operating nine mines across the major coal basins of the country, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Arch Resources Inc. Price and Consensus
Arch Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arch Resources Inc. Quote
Arch Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.21 compared with 18.33 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Arch Resources Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Arch Resources Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Arch Resources Inc. Quote
RenaissanceRe (RNR - Free Report) : This company that primarily provides property-catastrophe reinsurance to insurers and reinsurers in the United States and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Quote
RenaissanceRe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.04 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.