Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:  

Arch Resources (ARCH - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest coal producers in the United States, operating nine mines across the major coal basins of the country, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Arch Resources Inc. Price and Consensus

Arch Resources Inc. Price and Consensus

Arch Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arch Resources Inc. Quote

Arch Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.21 compared with 18.33 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Arch Resources Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Arch Resources Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Arch Resources Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Arch Resources Inc. Quote

RenaissanceRe (RNR - Free Report) : This company that primarily provides property-catastrophe reinsurance to insurers and reinsurers in the United States and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Quote

RenaissanceRe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.04 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) - free report >>

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy