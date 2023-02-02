In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 2nd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:
The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG - Free Report) : This company that provides advertising and marketing services worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
Methode Electronics (MEI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Methode Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Methode Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Methode Electronics, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.13%, compared with the industry average of 1.07%.
Methode Electronics, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Methode Electronics, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Methode Electronics, Inc. Quote
