New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Nintendo (NTDOY - Free Report) : This company which is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company which though its subsidiaries offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Hershey (HSY - Free Report) : This company which is the largest chocolate manufacturer in North America as well as a global leader in chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC - Free Report) : This company which was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 day.

