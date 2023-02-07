We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Nintendo (NTDOY - Free Report) : This company which is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Nintendo Co. Price and Consensus
Nintendo Co. price-consensus-chart | Nintendo Co. Quote
Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Wabash National Corporation Price and Consensus
Wabash National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wabash National Corporation Quote
StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company which though its subsidiaries offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus
StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote
Hershey (HSY - Free Report) : This company which is the largest chocolate manufacturer in North America as well as a global leader in chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Hershey Company (The) Price and Consensus
Hershey Company (The) price-consensus-chart | Hershey Company (The) Quote
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC - Free Report) : This company which was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 day.
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.