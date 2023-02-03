Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and sells systems which are designed to reduce the cost of testing DRAMs and other memory devices, perform reliability screening or burn-in of complex logic and memory devices, and enable IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of bare die, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Aehr Test Systems’s shares gained 93.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM - Free Report) : This company which is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Allegro MicroSystems’ shares gained 61.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP - Free Report) : This company which is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners’ shares gained 13.1% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

