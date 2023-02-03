In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) - free report >>
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) - free report >>
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and sells systems which are designed to reduce the cost of testing DRAMs and other memory devices, perform reliability screening or burn-in of complex logic and memory devices, and enable IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of bare die, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Aehr Test Systems Price and Consensus
Aehr Test Systems price-consensus-chart | Aehr Test Systems Quote
Aehr Test Systems’s shares gained 93.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aehr Test Systems Price
Aehr Test Systems price | Aehr Test Systems Quote
Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM - Free Report) : This company which is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote
Allegro MicroSystems’ shares gained 61.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote
Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP - Free Report) : This company which is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote
Alliance Resource Partners’ shares gained 13.1% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.