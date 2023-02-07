We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY - Free Report) : This company which operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.7% over the last 60 days.
UBS (UBS - Free Report) : This financial services company which provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Sanofi (SNY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufactures and markets prescription drugs in Europe, the United States and other countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 day.
Evercore (EVR - Free Report) : This company which is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) : This company that provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.