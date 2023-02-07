Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY - Free Report) : This company which operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.7% over the last 60 days.

UBS (UBS - Free Report) : This financial services company which provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Sanofi (SNY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufactures and markets prescription drugs in Europe, the United States and other countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 day.

Evercore (EVR - Free Report) : This company which is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) : This company that provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


finance internet-content pharmaceuticals transportation