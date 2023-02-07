Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC - Free Report) : This company which was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) : This company which is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Siemens (SIEGY - Free Report) : This company which is the world's largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.15%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

