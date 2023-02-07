In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:
StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company which though its subsidiaries offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus
StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote
StoneX Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.94 compared with 19.69 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
StoneX Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
StoneX Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StoneX Group Inc. Quote
Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Wabash National Corporation Price and Consensus
Wabash National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wabash National Corporation Quote
Wabash National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.99 compared with 19.69 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Wabash National Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Wabash National Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Wabash National Corporation Quote
Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) : This company which is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus
Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.03 compared with 18.60 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ingredion Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)
Ingredion Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
