New Strong Buy Stocks for February 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF - Free Report) : This multi-brand automobile manufacturing company that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets with three brands like BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) : This company which is a designer, manufacturer, seller and servicer of climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and transport solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Aflac (AFL - Free Report) : This company that provides supplemental health and life insurance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
EZCORP (EZPW - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 day.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.