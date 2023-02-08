In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:
RITHM CAP CP (RITM - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Omnicom Group (OMC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest advertising, marketing and corporate communications companies in the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.39%.
