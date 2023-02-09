Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD - Free Report) : This registered broker dealer company which provides brokerage clearing services and crypto currency trading, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.

Robinhood Markets’ shares gained 24.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD - Free Report) : This company through its subsidiary designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Simpson Manufacturing’ shares gained 31.8% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Manhattan Associates (MANH - Free Report) : This company which is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Manhattan Associates’s shares gained 33.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

