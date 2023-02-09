In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) - free report >>
Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) - free report >>
Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:
Robinhood Markets (HOOD - Free Report) : This registered broker dealer company which provides brokerage clearing services and crypto currency trading, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus
Robinhood Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote
Robinhood Markets’ shares gained 24.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price
Robinhood Markets, Inc. price | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote
Simpson Manufacturing (SSD - Free Report) : This company through its subsidiary designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Quote
Simpson Manufacturing’ shares gained 31.8% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Price
Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. price | Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. Quote
Manhattan Associates (MANH - Free Report) : This company which is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
Manhattan Associates, Inc. Price and Consensus
Manhattan Associates, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manhattan Associates, Inc. Quote
Manhattan Associates’s shares gained 33.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Manhattan Associates, Inc. Price
Manhattan Associates, Inc. price | Manhattan Associates, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.