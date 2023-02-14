We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS - Free Report) : This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Global Water Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Water Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Water Resources, Inc. Quote
Weatherford International plc (WFRD - Free Report) : This energy services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.
Weatherford International PLC Price and Consensus
Weatherford International PLC price-consensus-chart | Weatherford International PLC Quote
HUYA Inc. (HUYA - Free Report) : This company which operates a live game streaming platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.
HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) : This connected commerce solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Quote
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE - Free Report) : This insurance and reinsurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Everest Re Group, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.