In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 10th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:
StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus
StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote
StoneX Group’s shares gained 4.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
StoneX Group Inc. Price
StoneX Group Inc. price | StoneX Group Inc. Quote
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Deutsche Telekom’s shares gained 8.8% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price
Deutsche Telekom AG price | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.