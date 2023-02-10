Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote

StoneX Group’s shares gained 4.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

StoneX Group Inc. Price

StoneX Group Inc. Price

StoneX Group Inc. price | StoneX Group Inc. Quote

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Deutsche Telekom’s shares gained 8.8% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price

Deutsche Telekom AG Price

Deutsche Telekom AG price | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) - free report >>

Published in

finance utilities