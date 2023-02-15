In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 14th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP - Free Report) : This medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.6% over the last 60 days.
Inspire Medical’s shares gained 27% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This lifestyle products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Ralph Lauren’s shares gained 18.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
