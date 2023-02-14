Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) : This airline company which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.89, compared with 19.47 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB - Free Report) : This financial and banking company that provides various financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.65, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

